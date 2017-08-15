Navy Week begins Aug. 21 in Portland

PORTLAND — Music, outreach and demonstrations will highlight Navy Week, beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

The city is one of 15 selected to host Navy Week, which concludes with the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick Aug. 26 and 27, according to a press release.

Events throughout the week are designed to let the public learn more about the Navy, its operations and its history.

On hand will be sailors from the U.S.S. Constitution – the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat – as well as members of Navy dive and ordnance teams. The week also includes a night at Hadlock Field with the Portland Sea Dogs and a free concert by the Navy Band at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine.

Information about all events is at http://bit.ly/2vYr0rT.