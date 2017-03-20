Moss wins Gatorade honor

Portland junior standout Terion Moss was recently named the 2016-17 Gatorade Maine Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. Moss joins Tyler Emmons (2005) as winners from Portland High. The award is given for athletic excellence, as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound guard led the Bulldogs to a 19-2 record and their second consecutive Class AA state championship this past season. Moss averaged 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.6 assists per game. Moss has also volunteered locally on behalf of youth basketball programs and has maintained a B average in the classroom.

