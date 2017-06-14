Morrison, Spiers elected to North Yarmouth Select Board

NORTH YARMOUTH — With no contests in Tuesday’s town elections, all candidates secured seats on the panels they sought.

Steve Morrison of Brown Dog Drive and Jennifer Speirs of Marston Way received 368 and 391 votes respectively for two Select Board seats. Incumbents Paul Napolitano – elected to the North Yarmouth Select Board last year to complete a vacant term, which was preceded by three complete terms in 2006-15 – and Alex Carr, who was elected to the board in 2014, opted not to run again.

Meanwhile, Michael Simmons of Farms Edge Road received 432 votes to fill the School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors post. Martha Leggat did not seek a third term.

Incumbents Pam Ames of Gray Road and Bill Whitten of North Road received 434 and 344 votes, respectively, for two of three open seats on the North Yarmouth Budget Committee, and Clark Baston earned 490 votes for another Cemetery Commission term.

Of North Yarmouth’s 3,335 registered voters, only 524 – 16 percent – cast ballots.