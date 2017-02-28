More ski hardware comes back to Forecaster Country

Freeport’s Lily Horne heads toward a fifth-place showing in the girls’ freestyle at last week’s Class B state Nordic meet. The Falcons wound up third as a team.

Freeport’s Kyle Dorsey scales a hill en route to a 12th-place finish in the freestyle at last week’s Class B Nordic state meet. The Falcons were second as a team.

Another winter has brought more triumph to local ski teams.

This time around, three teams, the Falmouth boys’ Alpine squad and both Maine Coast Waldorf Nordic teams, won championships.

Here’s a recap of the state meets:

Class C

The MCW girls left the Class C field in their wake, as their 34 points easily outdistanced runner-up Orono (110).

In the classic, Olivia Skillings (23 minutes, 14 seconds), Louise Ahearne (23:20.5), Fiona Libby (25:43.8) and Wilson Haims (26:00.5) had the top four spots.

In the freestyle, Skillings won the title in 18:26.9. Ahearne was third (19:29.3), Libby eighth (21:53.2) and Haims 12th (22:59.1).

The MCW boys had 51 points, which left them 45 ahead of runner-up Fort Kent.

The team was led by Tucker Pierce, who was runner-up in the freestyle (14:45.4) and third in the classic (21:11.3), and Nick Neveu, who came in second in the classic (21:07.7) and third in the freestyle (15:04.4). Dylan Wu was sixth in the classic (21:33.7) and 13th in the freestyle (17:44). Eli Gunderson finished eighth in the classic (21:53) and 14th in the freestyle (17:46.8).

Class A

Falmouth’s boys’ Alpine squad tallied 80 points to win the title by 63 over runner-up Cape Elizabeth. Greely (161) came in third and Freeport (371) was 10th.

The Yachtsmen were led by Gibson Scott, who came in second in the giant slalom (a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 34.12 seconds) and third in the slalom (1:21.58). Angus Christie was fourth in the GS (1:34.42) and sixth in the slalom (1:24.52). Owen White placed eighth in the slalom (1:26.25) and 14th in the GS (1:41.89). Nick Shapiro placed 20th in the slalom (1:33.51). Peter Alexander finished 23rd in the GS (1:43.78).

The Rangers were paced by Axel Lindsay, who won the slalom in 1:19.70 and came in third in the GS, 1:34.23.

The Falcons’ top finishers were Aaron Rusiecki (34th in the slalom, 1:39.91) and Parker Landsbergen (43rd in the GS, 1:48.84).

In the girls’ Class A Alpine meet, Greely’s 182 points left it second, 18 behind Camden Hills. Falmouth (264) was fifth and Freeport (447) placed 11th.

The Rangers were led by Jeanette Cunningham, who was second in the slalom (1:27.36).

The Yachtsmen’s top finisher was Audrey Morin (seventh in the GS, and 1:52.25, 10th in the slalom, 1:34.02). Caroline Keller placed eighth in the slalom (1:32.72).

Isabelle St. Cyr led the Falcons with a 29th-place showing in the slalom (1:48.72) and a 32nd-place finish in the GS (2:07.54).

On the Nordic side of things in Class A, Falmouth’s boys had 109 points to come second behind Mt. Blue (41). Greely (337) was eighth.

The Yachtsmen were led by Simon Pratico (fourth in the freestyle, 15 minutes, 55.6 seconds, and eighth in the classic, 20:41) and Ethan Livingood (fifth in the classic, 20:24.6, and sixth in the freestyle, 16:06.7).

The Rangers top finishers were Evan Goettel (27th in the freestyle, 17:41.8) and Silas Cunningham (38th in the classic, 25:36.8).

The girls’ title was won by Mt. Blue with 35 points. Falmouth (234) was fifth. Greely (292) came in eighth.

The Yachtsmen were led by Gabby Farrell (eighth in the freestyle, 20:35.5, and 10th in the classic, 25:54).

The top Rangers were Isabella Perry (15th in the freestyle, 21:34.4) and Jenna Rice (27th in the classic, 30:27.4).

Class B

Freeport’s boys’ Nordic team came in second behind Maranacook. The Falcons tallied 60 points, which left them 15 behind the Black Bears. Yarmouth (128) came in third.

Freeport was paced by Yacob Olins, who was second in the classic (17:29.8) and third in the freestyle (14:16.9). Bennett Hight came in fourth in the freestyle (14:57.7) and seventh in the classic (18:07.2). John Giddens came in eighth in the classic (18:15.2) and 10th in the freestyle (15:28.3).

The Clippers’ top finisher was John Lane, who won the freestyle (14:07) and came in fifth in the classic, 17:58.

In the girls’ meet, won by Maranacook with 43 points, Yarmouth (55) placed second and Freeport (111) was third.

The Clippers were led by Grace Cowles, who won the freestyle (17:11.3) and came in second in the classic, 19:59.7, Gretchen Barbera (sixth in the freestyle, 18:07.2, and 11th in the classic, 21:44.6), Hannah Corey (seventh in the classic, 21:13.7, and eighth in the freestyle, 18:24.1), Isabel Brennan (10th in the classic, 21:41.9) and Sadie Cowles (10th in the freestyle, 18:32.2).

The Falcons were paced by Lily Horne (fifth in the classic, 21:00.7, and fifth in the freestyle, 18:00.1) and Allison Greuel (ninth in the classic, 21:15.2, and ninth in the freestyle, 18:30.9).

On the Alpine side, Yarmouth’s girls had 91 points, but the Clippers finished a point behind Spruce Mountain.

The Clippers were led by Greta Elder, who placed second in the GS (1:38.45). Hannah Van Alstine came in fourth in the slalom (1:40.84). Emi Ruth placed eighth in the GS (1:45.50). Cate Ralph finished eighth in the slalom (1:44.24).

Yarmouth’s boys had 81 points to come in fourth (Fort Kent and Mountain Valley tied for first with 35 points).

George Jutras came in 11th in the GS (1:46.18). Conner Pearl was 15th in the slalom (1:38.20).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.