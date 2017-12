Mt. Ararat standout Lisandro Berry-Gaviria was honored for his performance this fall by being named to the All-State team.

Brunswick soccer standout honored

Brunswick senior forward Maeve Arthur was named to the Northern Maine All-State team at Sunday’s Maine Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Banquet in Bangor.

Local runners earn All-State mention

Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria was named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State boys’ first-team. On the girls’ side, Mt. Ararat’s Karli Leighton made the All-State first-team.