More hardware for Cape, Scarborough golf standouts

Scarborough’s Anthony Burnham, left, and Elizabeth Lacognata show off their championship trophies after Saturday’s individual golf championships at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The most memorable and triumphant golf season in Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough history came to a close with a flourish Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

One week after the Capers won the Class B team title and the Red Storm finished first in Class A, both schools produced individual champions as well.

Scarborough’s Elizabeth Lacognata won the girls’ championship and teammate Anthony Burham tied for top honors in the boys’ Class A division.

Cape Elizabeth’s Austin Legge held off teammate Ryan Collins to take the Class B boys’ crown.

Lacognata finished with an 18-hole round of 2-under 70, which was three shots better than Thornton Academy’s Jordan Laplume.

Lacognata had spectators and fellow competitors buzzing after carding a 6-under-par 30 on her opening nine at the Arrowhead course, but she she shot a 4-over 40 on the back nine.

“Yesterday, I spent the whole day at Falmouth (Country Club) with my coach,” Lacognata said. “I felt really good leaving there last night. So ending in a good place last night put me in a good start this morning. I was pretty confident in my swing.

“The back was definitely a haul. I had a bad hole with my double (bogey), but I knew when I hit the back nine it was a game of everything that I have been practicing. I was trying to battle through the nerves and trying to keep my standing.”

Lacognata became the first Scarborough girl to win an individual title.

Cape Elizabeth’s Mia Spencer (88) tied for seventh place.

Burnham, meanwhile, also shot an 18-hole round of 70 to tie Camden Hills’ Cole Anderson for top honors in Class A.

“I played pretty steady,” Burnham said. “I would say I got off to a strong start at the beginning. Throughout the round, I coasted and focused on one shot at a time. I played the game I know how to play.”

Burnham joined Gary Lorfano (1987) as the only Scarborough individuals to win a boys’ championship.

Scarborough’s Ethan Mason and Peter Malia both shot 76s to tie for sixth place.

South Portland’s Aidan Schifano (79) tied for 11th.

In Class B, Legge won the title with a round of 70. Collins (73) was runner-up.

“It’s always tough going against Ryan.” Legge said. “Ryan is a great player and a friend of mine. It’s always fun to compete against him.”

Legge joined Tom Legere (1971), Ron Kelton (2002), his coach, Johnny Hayes (2007), Reese McFarlane (2012 and 2014) and Collins (2015) as Cape Elizabeth individual boys’ champions.

Cape Elizabeth’s Chris Laprade (81) tied for 1oth and teammate Max Altznauer (86) tied for 14th.

Sun Journal staff writer Nathan Fournier contributed to this story.

