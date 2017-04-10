More charges against founder of Brunswick youth theater

BRUNSWICK — The founder of the Midcoast Youth Theater, who was a former part-time teacher at St. John’s Catholic School, faces two additional charges in Cumberland County for allegedly sexually abusing children at his Topsham home.

Henry Eichman, 56, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of molesting children in West Bath District Court in January. A Cumberland County grand jury indicted him Friday, April 7, on additional charges of Class B unlawful sexual contact with persons under 12, and unlawful sexual touching with a person under 12.

After his arrest last September, St. Johns suspended Eichman from employment and banned him from campus; the nonprofit theater he founded in 2003 has cut ties with him, although Eichman’s involvement had waned in recent years. At the time of his arrest, he no longer served on the theater board.

Eichman was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, April 11, in Cumberland County Superior Court.