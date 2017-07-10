More charges against founder of Brunswick youth theater

BRUNSWICK — A former part-time teacher at St. John’s Catholic School who founded the Midcoast Youth Theater is facing two more charges in Cumberland County of unlawful sexual contact with children at his Topsham home.

Henry Eichman, 57, who was arrested last September, already faces 18 counts of molesting children. He pleaded not guilty to 16 counts last January, and was charged in April with two additional charges of unlawful sexual contact with persons under 12 and unlawful sexual touching with a person under 12.

Eichman was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on July 7 for Class B unlawful sexual contact with a person under 12, and Class D unlawful sexual touching with a student.

An indictment is a determination that enough evidence exists to prosecute, not a finding of guilt. As of Monday morning, an arraignment had yet to be scheduled, according to a Cumberland County Court clerk.