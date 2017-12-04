More all-stars named-Portland edition

Waynflete’s Ilyas Abdi is presented with the Class C boys’ soccer Player of the Year award by Falmouth coach Dave Halligan at Sunday’s All-State banquet.

Three locals named to soccer All-State team

Cheverus’ Luc Dionne, Emma Gallant and Michaela Jordan, Portland’s Quinn Clarke and Waynflete’s Ilyas Abdi were named to the Southern Maine All-State team at Sunday’s Maine Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Banquet in Bangor. Abdi was additionally named the Class C Boys’ Player of the Year.

Deering, Waynflete runners earn All-State mention

Deering’s Yahya Nure and Alec Troxell were named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State boys’ first-team. Waynflete’s Henry Spritz, the Class C individual champion, earned mention on the boys’ second-team.