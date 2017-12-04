More all-stars honored-Northern edition

Yarmouth senior soccer standouts Sara D’Appolonia and Luke Groothoff capped their sensational seasons Sunday by being named the first All-Americans in the history of the Clippers program. D’Appolonia and Groothoff were also named All-New England, All-State and Class B Players of the Year.

More honors for local soccer standouts

Fresh off leading their teams to 18-0 campaigns and another Class B Gold Ball, Yarmouth seniors Sara D’Appolonia and Luke Groothoff were both named the program’s first-ever All-Americans at Sunday’s Maine Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Banquet in Bangor. Groothoff was joined on the boys’ All-New England team by teammate Eric LaBrie and Falmouth’s Nate Arrants. Joining D’Appolonia on the Southern Maine girls’ All-State team was teammate Hannah Corey. Joining Groothoff on the Southern Maine boys’ All-State team were his teammate, Eric LaBrie, Falmouth’s Nate Arrants and Ben Wuesthoff and Greely’s Hazael Tshituka. D’Appolonia and Groothoff were also chosen Class B Players of the Year.

Local runners earn All-State mention

John Auer of Class A state champion Falmouth and Class B individual champion Luke Laverdiere of Yarmouth were named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State boys’ first-team. Falmouth’s Conner Piers and Greely’s Luke Marsanskis earned mention on the boys’ second-team. On the girls’ side, Sophia Laukli, of Class B state champion Yarmouth, Class B individual champion Lily Horne of Freeport, Greely’s Carolyn Todd, Class A individual champion Sofie Matson of Falmouth and her teammates, Malaika Pasch and Karley Piers, made the All-State first-team. Olivia Reynolds of Maine Coast Waldorf and Yarmouth’s Anneka Murrin were named to the second-team.