More all-star honors for local athletes-Southern edition

After leading South Portland to its best-ever regular season, senior standout Charlie Cronin was named to the All-State and All-New England teams.

Local soccer standouts earn more honors

South Portland’s Charlie Cronin was named to the boys’ All-New England team and Scarborough’s Gaby Panagakos was named to the girls’ All-New England team at Sunday’s Maine Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Banquet in Bangor. Cronin also made the Southern Maine boys’ All-State team and was joined by teammate Riley Hasson. Panagakos also made the Southern Maine All-State girls’ team and was joined by teammates Ellie Patten, Emily Royce and Lauren Sabatino and South Potland’s Juliana Selser. Scarborough’s Mike Farley was named the Southern Maine girls’ Coach of the Year.

Deering, Waynflete runners earn All-State mention

Scarborough’s Connor Coffin and Tristram Coffin were named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State boys’ first-team. Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett was named to the second-team. On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth’s Lila Gaudrault was chosen for the All-State first-team. Scarborough’s Bethany Sholl made the second-team.