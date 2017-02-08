'Minor' damage, no injuries in accident involving Cape Elizabeth school bus

CAPE ELIZABETH — A town school bus was involved in a minor crash with no injuries Monday afternoon.

The bus carrying the middle and high school ski teams scraped against a car while turning Feb. 6 onto Nutter Road in South Portland, according to Facilities Director Greg Marles. Both the bus and the car had “minor, minor damage,” Marles said.

Marles said the incident wasn’t weather-related.

Neither the drivers nor the 16 students and their coach, who were headed back to Cape Elizabeth, were injured, but Marles said the bus driver was “shaken up.” Both the bus and the car were able to drive away from the scene after both parties made sure there were no injuries.

Marles said his department didn’t find out about the incident until the following day and a police report was not initially filed. He said he filed a report with the South Portland Police Department when he was made aware of the incident.

According to Marles, it was the first time the bus driver has been involved in an accident, and he will not be reprimanded.