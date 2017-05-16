Midway point passed, spring sports season turns for home-Northern edition

Yarmouth’s Eliza Lunt scores one of her three goals in Saturday’s 15-3 home win over Scarborough. The Clippers remained undefeated on the season with their seventh straight victory.

Falmouth’s Conner Piers, left, and John Auer take part in the mile during the Yachtsmen’s home meet with Freeport, Sacopee Valley, St. Dom’s and York last week. Auer finished first and Piers placed third. Falmouth was second to York as a team.

Ed. Note: For the complete Yarmouth-Scarborough boys’ lacrosse game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The weather has yet to turn for the better, but most spring sports teams have now completed at least half their schedule, meaning that every game takes on added importance in the days to come.

Here’s a look at the week that was as well as a look ahead:

Baseball

Falmouth and Greely’s baseball teams were scheduled to meet in a compelling midseason showdown Monday afternoon in Cumberland, but poor field conditions postponed the contest to Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story).

The Yachtsmen, the defending Class A South champions, improved to 9-0 and third in the Heal Points standings after wins last week at Lake Region (5-2) and at home over Gray-New Gloucester (8-0) and Poland (11-1, in five-innings). In the win over the Lakers, Max Fortier went the distance and fanned 11. Griffin Aube drove in two runs and Reece Armitage and Robbie Armitage both doubled. Cam Guarino threw a four-hitter against the Patriots. Aube and Reece Armitage both tripled and Robbie Armitage and Colin Coyne both drove in two runs. In the win over the Knights, Reece Armitage earned the win with seven strikeouts and also drove in a pair of runs, while Griffin Aube and Coyne both had three hits. Falmouth hosted Lake Region Wednesday, visits Yarmouth Friday and hosts York in a makeup game Saturday morning.

Greely entered its showdown with Falmouth second to Carrabec/Madison in Class B South after improving to 8-1 last week with wins over visiting Sacopee Valley (3-0) and host Fryeburg Academy (10-4). Will Neleski threw a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts against the Hawks. Dylan Fried drove in all three runs. In the win over the Raiders, Neleski and Connor Sullivan both had bases clearing doubles. The Rangers go to Wells Thursday, host York Friday and go to Cape Elizabeth Monday.

Yarmouth extended its win streak to four and improved to 7-2 (and third in Class B South) with recent victories over visiting Lake Region (9-2), host Freeport (7-5) and visiting Traip Academy (10-0, in six-innings). In the win over the Lakers, Chris Romano had four hits and three runs scored, James Waaler had three hits and three RBI, Gibson Harnett and John Thoma had two hits apiece and Luke Waeldner earned the victory. Against the Falcons, the Clippers erased a five-run deficit with four runs in the top of the sixth and three more in the seventh. Harnett had three hits, Waaler drove in the winning run and Dom Morrill earned the victory in relief. In the win over the Rangers, Harnett threw five shutout innings and John Romano had three hits. Yarmouth was at Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, visits Fryeburg Academy Thursday, hosts Falmouth Friday and plays at Wells Tuesday of next week.

Freeport fell to 3-6 and 16th in B South after home losses to Cape Elizabeth (10-0, in five-innings) and Yarmouth (7-5) and a 10-0, six-inning setback at York. Colby Wagner had three hits against the Capers. The Falcons hosted Fryeburg Academy Wednesday, go to Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and visit Wells Monday.

North Yarmouth Academy improved to 3-4 and sixth in Class D South after a 10-2 win at Waynflete last Wednesday. Galen Arnold hit a home run against the Flyers. The Panthers hosted St. Dom’s Wednesday, visit Old Orchard Beach Saturday and play at Buckfield Monday.

Softball

Greely’s softball team lost its first four games, but has turned it around and entering the week had won six in a row to ascend to the second spot in the Class B South Heals behind Wells. Last week, the Rangers downed visiting Sacopee Valley (13-5) and Kennebunk (5-3) and won at Fryeburg Academy (5-4). Kelsey Currier was a dual threat against the Hawks, singling, doubling and homering and driving in three runs on offense and pitching a three-hitter with nine strikeouts. Against the Rams, the Rangers erased a 3-1 deficit thanks to a go-ahead two-run double from Madison Rawnsley. Currier doubled twice and earned the win at the Raiders. Kayley Cimino added a pair of hits.

“(Our turnaround) is pretty simple,” said Greely coach Rob Hale. “Everyone has improved since April, which has allowed us to cut down our errors and allowed us to play within ourselves. I have another wonderful assistant, Mike Normandeau, and he has been a great addition. He has brought new ideas and drills to the program along a different perspective.”

Greely goes to Wells Thursday, hosts York Friday and visits Cape Elizabeth Monday.

Yarmouth, which has only lost to Greely to date, improved to 9-1 and third in the region after downing visiting Lake Region (10-3), host Freeport (18-2, in five-innings), host Poland (9-1) and visiting Traip Academy (9-0). Lydia Guay and Sophie McGrath had multiple hits and Ceanne Lyon earned the victory against the Lakers. In the win over the Falcons, Lyon allowed just three hits and added three hits on offense and Andrea St. Pierre had two hits and three RBI. Catye Tillotson had three hits and Lyon threw a seven-hitter and drove in two runs in the win over the Knights. Monday, the Clippers, got two home runs off the sizzling bat of McGrath and Lyon improved to 9-1 with a three-hitter. Yarmouth went to Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, has a big test at Fryeburg Academy Thursday and faces another pivotal contest at Wells Tuesday of next week.

Freeport fell to 1-8 and 14th in Class B South after losses last week to visiting Cape Elizabeth (12-0 in a five-inning no-hitter), at Wells (13-2) and at home to Yarmouth (18-2 in five-innings) and at York Monday, 6-1. The Falcons hosted Fryeburg Academy Wednesday, play at Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and welcome Wells Monday of next week.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team was 3-6 and 13th in Class A South (where 12 teams make the playoffs) at press time after a marathon 17-15 win at Cheverus/NYA and losses at Bonny Eagle (2-0) and at home to Scarborough (14-2, in five-innings). The Sea Lions hosted Thornton Academy in a makeup game Tuesday, visited Sanford Wednesday, play at Windham Friday and host South Portland Monday.

The Cheverus/NYA co-op team started the week 0-10 and 17th in the region after losses to visiting Marshwood (11-1), at Gorham (17-15), at home to Cheverus (17-15), at Thornton Academy (13-1) and at Windham (13-5). Cheverus/NYA was home with Biddeford Tuesday, welcomes Bonny Eagle Wednesday, plays at Westbrook Friday and hosts Noble Monday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Falmouth’s defending Class B state champion boys’ lacrosse team entered the week undefeated with a huge test on the horizon. Last week, the Yachtsmen improved to 6-0 after downing visiting Freeport (14-3) and host Waynflete (17-0). Against the Falcons, Jack Scribner scored five times. Scribner had four goals and Nate Arrants and Devin Russell had three apiece in the win over the Flyers. Falmouth (first in the Class B South Heals) was at Lake Region Wednesday, then welcomes Cape Elizabeth for the Game of the Year, Part II, Saturday evening (see theforecaster.net for game story). The winner will likely have the inside track for homefield advantage for the playoffs.

Greely enjoyed a 10-5 home win over Fryeburg Academy last Tuesday, then fell to 2-4 Saturday with an 11-8 loss at Cheverus in a crossover game. Andrew Lawrence had three goals in the victory. Ben Kennedy and Schuyler Wetmore both scored twice in the setback. The Rangers (sixth in Class B South) hosted Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, welcome Thornton Academy Saturday and play host to Freeport Tuesday of next week.

In Class B North, Yarmouth fell to 3-4 after home losses last week to Cape Elizabeth (17-0) and Scarborough (15-8). The Clippers’ loss to the Capers was their first by shutout since 2011. Against the Red Storm, Remi Leblanc had four goals and freshman goalie Spencer King made 16 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

“We’ve seen all the best teams in the state and we’ll grow from it,” Yarmouth coach David Pearl said. “That bore a little fruit tonight. We were much more competitive.”

The Clippers (fifth in the Heals) went to York Wednesday and host St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Freeport began the week 1-4 and 10th in Class B North after losses at Falmouth (14-3) and Mt. Ararat (10-4). After hosting Wells Tuesday, the Falcons welcome Kennebunk Thursday and go to St. Dom’s Saturday and Greely Tuesday of next week.

NYA was 1-5 and 14th after falling, 15-7, at Kennebunk last week. The Panthers were home with St. Dom’s Wednesday, go to Lake Region Friday and visit Maranacook Monday.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth remains the team to beat in Class B, improving to 7-0 last week with wins at Lake Region (11-6) and at home over Scarborough (15-3). Eva Then scored three times and Meredith Lane, Cory Langenbach and Katie Waeldner had two apiece against the Lakers. In the crossover win over the Red Storm, the Clippers raced to a 10-0 lead before the game was 15 minutes old. Langenbach, Ella Antolini and Eliza Lunt all scored three goals. Yarmouth (second behind Morse in the Class B North Heals) goes to Brunswick Friday and returns home Tuesday of next week to face Greely.

Freeport lost, 15-7, at defending Class B state champion Kennebunk last Wednesday, then improved to 2-5 and fifth in Class B North with a 12-5 home victory over Cony Saturday. Chloe Davdison and Taylor Dostie scored twice in the loss. In the victory, Davidson scored five times. The Falcons hosted Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, welcome Falmouth Friday and play host to Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

NYA fell to 1-6 and ninth in the Class B North after recent losses to visiting Greely (16-1) and at Maine Girls’ Academy (17-4). Amber Rose had three goals against the Lions. The Panthers visit Fryeburg Academy Thursday and play at York Tuesday.

In the deep and balanced Class B South, Falmouth began the week 6-0 and second to York in the Heal Points standings after Wednesday’s 18-10 victory at Fryeburg Academy. Sydney Bell and Devon Sarazin both scored four times and Hannah Dubinsky saved eight shots. The Yachtsmen hosted York in a pivotal showdown Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), play at Freeport Friday and welcome Kennebunk in another key contest Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 4-3 and fourth in the region after wins at NYA (16-1) and Mt. Ararat (16-4) last week. Against the Panthers, Brooke Clement and Danielle Holt both scored four times. Clement scored four more goals against the Eagles and Katherine Leggat-Barr and Courtney Sullivan both scored three times. The Rangers hosted Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, welcome York Thursday and play at Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

Track

Falmouth’s outdoor track and field team hosted a Western Maine Conference meet for the final time Friday when it welcomed Freeport, Sacopee Valley, St. Dom’s and York.

The Yachtsmen boys were second to York and the Falcons came in fourth. Falmouth got wins from Matt Polewaczyk in the 100 (11.77 seconds), Kyle Bouchard in the 200 (23.96), Douglas Cooke in the 400 (53.0), John Auer in the 800 (2 minute, 9.71 seconds) and mile (4:37.09), Jeremiah Sands in the two-mile (9:49.10), Ben Rudnick in the pole vault (13 feet-3 inches), Cole Anderson in the discus (126-6), Enrico Echevarria in the racewalk (9:31.75) and its 4×100 relay team (45.94). Freeport’s 4×400 (3:45.06) and 4×800 (9:39.97) relay teams both came in first.

In the girls’ meet, Falmouth was second to York and Freeport placed third. The Yachtsmen got first-place finishes from Adelaide Cooke in the 100 hurdles (17.02) and shot put (36-7), Sophie Marcotte in the 200 (27.42) and long jump (16-0), Malaika Pasch in the 800 (2:19.66), Danielle Casavant in the high jump (4-8), Chelsea Zhao in the pole vault (9-0), Madison Tait in the discus (100-5) and their 4×800 relay team (12:34.29). The Falcons were led by Tara Migliaccio (runner-up in the 100, 13.77) and their second-place 4×100 relay team (53.30).

Greely also hosted a meet last week, welcoming Greater Portland Christian School, Maine Coast Waldorf, NYA, Kennebunk and Traip Academy. In the boys’ competition, the Rangers were second to Traip, while the Panthers placed fourth. Greely got wins from Pat Lyden in the two-mile (10:30.90), Nicolas Brown in the triple jump (37-8.5), Sam Bonnevie in the javelin (136-7) and its 4×400 relay team (3:47.40). NYA’s top finishers were Henry Quesada, runner-up in the 800 (2:11.40) and Te’Andre King, second in the triple jump (34-5).

Kennebunk was first on the girls’ side with Greely second, MCW fourth and NYA fifth. The Rangers got first-place performances from Skylar Cooney in the 100 hurdles (16.65), Morgan Selby in the 300 hurdles (47.20), Lauren Williams in the high jump (5-2), Maggie McCormick in the pole vault (7-6), Maddy Irish in the triple jump (30-10), Lizzie Brown in the shot put (30-8) and discus (81-1) and their 4×400 relay (4:20.40). MCW’s Olivia Skillings won the 800 (2:29.10). The Panthers were led by Ellie Hilscher, who was third in the racewalk (11:57.70).

Yarmouth joined Lake Region and Poland at Wells. The boys were second to the Warriors and the girls came in fourth.

The boys got first-place finishes from Tahj Garvey in the 400 (53.00), Theo Bolmer in the shot put (38-5.5) and their 4×100 relay team (47.23). The girls were led by Johanna Hattan (second in the javelin, 81-5).

Tennis

Falmouth’s nine-time defending state champion girls’ tennis team won two matches last week, beating Waynflete and Yarmouth by 4-1 scores, to improve to 5-0 and make it 146 victories in a row. Greely improved to 7-1 with wins last week over Freeport (5-0), Waynflete (4-1) and NYA (5-0). Yarmouth improved to 5-3 after a weather-shortened 3-0 win over NYA Monday. Freeport improved to 3-6 with a 5-0 win over Lake Region Friday. NYA fell to 1-8 after losses last week to Cape Elizabeth (4-1), Yarmouth (5-0) and Greely (5-0) and a 3-0 loss to Yarmouth Monday.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth took a 6-0 mark into the week. The Yachtsmen have a home showdown with defending Class B South champion Cape Elizabeth Monday. Yarmouth improved to 3-2 after beating St. Dom’s and Freeport by 4-1 scores last week. Freeport was 2-5 entering Tuesday’s home match against Falmouth. Greely was 0-8 entering Tuesday’s match versus Kennebunk. NYA beat Greely, 4-1, Friday, then fell to 2-6 after a 5-0 loss to Cape Elizabeth Monday.

The singles qualifying tournament began Saturday at Deering High School.

Yarmouth’s Lana Mavor, Greely’s Izzy Evans, Falmouth’s Kate Kelley, Greely’s Kathryn Pare, Falmouth’s Meredith Kelley and Falmouth’s Amanda Watson advanced on the girls’ side. For the boys, Falmouth’s Nick Forester, Alex Klemperer and Peter Stegemann moved on.

