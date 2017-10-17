Middle Road in Falmouth closed indefinitely

FALMOUTH — Middle Road is closed from the intersection with Route 9 to the intersection with Woods Road until further notice, according to the Maine Department of Transportation, as the state prepares for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Woods, Longwoods and Middle roads.

Motorists can call 885-7000 for further information regarding this road closure.

All northbound Middle Road traffic will be detoured to the Woods Road intersection, while all southbound Middle Road traffic will be directed to Route 9 using Woods Road.