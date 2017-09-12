Mid Coast United Way launches $1.8M campaign

BATH — United Way of Mid Coast Maine hopes to raise $1.8 million in this fall’s campaign, about $50,000 less than the organization sought last year.

The organization’s campaign, called “Moving Forward Together,” launched Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Maine Maritime Museum. It runs through Nov. 9. More information is available at uwmcm.org.

“We know that the only way we can truly all move forward and meet community needs is if individual donors step forward and increase their giving, and new donors join us to change lives,” campaign Chairman Bill Brillant of Downeast Energy said in a press release. “We want people to understand the power they have to change lives.”

Residents not reached by a workplace campaign can mail a donation to United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath, ME 04530. They can also call 443-9752 to donate monthly via credit card, make a credit card donation, ask to be billed, or contribute stocks or securities.