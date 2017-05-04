Mid-Coast School Notebook: May 5

Big league recognition for two Brunswick student-leaders

Students from 11 different states were recently recognized for their leadership and commitment to helping their neighbors in need. Four of the 20 winners are from Maine, and two of the four are from Brunswick.

Stephen Backman and Aaron Carlton, who both attend Brunswick High School, were among those Major League Major League Baseball Players Trust awarded $2,000 college scholarships April 24. The other Maine students are from Poland and Saco. The high school students were chosen for their dedication to community service and encouraging others to get involved. Each is a member of the Action Team national youth volunteer program created and administered by the Major League Baseball Players Trust and Volunteers of America. In honor of National Volunteer Week in April, the scholarship awards are based on the volunteer activities, academic achievements and leadership skills of high school students serving as Action Team Captains. These students take on the responsibility of planning and organizing Action Team-centric volunteer events while encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

Each scholarship application was reviewed by a committee comprised of representatives of the Major League Baseball Players Trust and Volunteers of America, and included Mark Melancon of the San Francisco Giants and Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres.

Action Team applications and additional information can be found at http://bit.ly/1nPXt8w.

BHS releases Top 10 students

Brunswick High School announced the following students rank in the top 10 in the graduating senior class: Anna Webster, Finnegan Woodruff, Julia Baumgarte, Connor Flotten, Jacob Guerrette, Caitlyn Tycz, Keturah Stinson, Timothy St. Pierre, Kira Wolpow and Anna Callahan.

Topsham man is Community College Student of the Year

A Topsham student was among Maine community college students who were honored for their academic success and campus and community involvement at a luncheon ceremony April 26, at the Senator Inn in Augusta. The event was hosted by the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees. Devyn Vermette is enrolled in liberal studies at Southern Maine Community College. One student from each of the state’s seven community college campuses was recognized. The seven students were selected by faculty and staff at the colleges. In addition to being recognized as Students of the Year, they will each receive a John H. Lapoint, Jr. Leadership Award in the amount of $1,000.

Brunswick Junior High School Honor Roll

The following students at Brunswick Junior High School were recognized for academic excellence and earned a place on the third quarter honor roll:

Grade 8

Isaac Albaugh, Siara Ambs, Emma Banks, Galen Bennie, Maximilian Bojarski, Allie Brewer, Isabelle Brewer, Chloe Brzozowski, Carley Bunge, Alexandra Bunker, Emma Burt, Eleanor Caswell, Luke Cheseldine, Grace Confer, Calvin Doherty, Adeline Dolley, Olivia Doughty, Tyler Douglas, Leo Douhovnikoff, Mirabella Driscoll, Kenneth Dunlop, Alex Dunton, Alec Flotten, Hannah Fortier, Lane Foushee, Samuel Foye, Gia Guernelli, Riley Hewson, Delaney Holbrook, Hailey Jacildo, Lauren Jacobs, Margaret Johnson, Bennett Joseph, Claire Launer, Hannah Leitzell, Emma Lind, Daniel MacKillop, Christopher McCrum, Rebecca McMahon, Damien Michaud, Makenna Monaghan, Colby Moody, Joshua Nova-Yingst, Adam Nussbaum, Elizabeth Orlando, Elena Palmer, Audrey Pantaz, Tyler Patterson, Ella Peabody, Liam Pearson, Alexandra Pearson, Ella Perham, Micah Pietraho, Julia Pols, Jonah Porter, Victoria Pulver, Cameron Rafford, Lia Rand, Cameron Ridley, Malakai Romo, Rayna Schinhofen, Tatiana Scott, Thomas Seitz, Penelope Simpson, Lucas Spiro, Ezekiel Spiro, Conlan Storer, Grady Suhr, Eva Tebbutt, Zoe Temple, Braeden Trefethen, Isabel Vega, Emily Viola, Madison Washburn, Chase Whelan, Alyssa Wyman

Grade 7

Connor Ashby, Blakely Austin, Gavin Bailey, Anna Barnes, Paul Barnes, Julia Barron, Oliver Bateman, Felix Battle, Bjorn Beal, Lily Belanger, Annelise Bernier, George Bromiley, Logan Brown, Harmony Buonaiuto, Wilder Burns, Brianna Campbell, Simon Carney, Samuel Cassidy, Emma Charboneau, Margaret Chingos, Kevin Connolly, Weston Cooper, Anthony Correa, Sara Coughlin, Jasmine Couture, Jonathan Curtis, Katrina Daigle, Neve Dauphinais, Kyle Delong, Grace Depalmer, Joshua Doring, Logan Doucette, Brandon Ellis, Joseph Eno, Emily Fairbanks, Eliana Fochesato, Morgan Foster, Isaak Franklin, Eva Fulton, Tucker Gagnon, Ellanore Gagnon, Maximilian Gottlieb, Kaeden Green, William Haas, Aidan Hall, Oliver Hamilton, Abigail Hamlin, Owen Harrison, Lillian Hatrick, Ethan Helie, Aela Hemberger, Madeleine Hladky, Margaret Huot, Sarah Johnson, Henry Johnson, Nathan Kallin, Amelia Karwacky, Mia Klimash, Teresa Koval, Scout Krauss, Joseph Labrecque, Ophelia Ladner, Owen Leitzell, Brianna Lemont, Nathan Levy, Julian Lewis, Piper Mann, Nolan Marblestone, Joseph Marro, Samuel Masse, Riley McAllaster, Alamea McCarthy, Caleb McCourt, Rylie McIntyre, Samuel Milligan, Sally Minton, Natalie Ney, Rebecca Nova-Yingst, Simon Paledzki, Delaney Phillips, Dolan Pols, Matthew Poulton, Cameron Provost, Albert Putnam, Mason Richardson, Maxwell Rudgers, Julianne Salko, Alexander Sharon, Nathaniel Sharon, Abigail Sharpe, Katherine Shaughnessy, Michaela Shaw, R. Augustus Silverman, Kyle Simmons, Cora Slocum, Madelyn Small, Riley Smith, Joseph Solomon, Loni Stevens, Christian Stewart, Jay-Lee Sturgeon, Kelsey Sullivan, Nathaniel Swan, Molly Taub, Emma Thoits, Kaleb Thompson, Micaela Turgeon, Samantha Valle, Hannah Van Savage, Bradley Vuong, Lillian Webster, Maya Weisheit, Calder Wilby, Daryn Wood

Grade 6

Michaela Anderson,Kylee Armer, Alexander Arnold, Lila Ashburn, Elizabeth Bakkila, Jack Banks, Leila Bannon, Gavin Barbour, Sophia Baskett, Margaret Bateman, John Beiser, Brianna Bergeron, Mackenzie Bergeron, Charlotte Blakemore, Lydia Blood, Nicodemus Bojarski, Celia Boyd, Autumn Brewer, Tyler Briggs, Trinity Brown, Ahavah Burch, Eleanor Burnham, Laura Butterfield, Kipp Butts, Ethan Cagley, Payne Caldwell, Sarah Capen, Kelsie Carlton, Parker Churney, Iaian Clendening, Emma Coburn, Julie Coombs, Isabella Corsaro, Ryan Couture, Angelina Criscione, Jack Culbertson, Jordyn Cummings, Antonio DeFio, Autumn DeMass, Chelsea Dodge, William Dolley, Amelia Donsbach, Liam Driscoll, Fiona Edmonds, Nicholas Ewert, Waverly Fisher, Jackson Fredericks, Juliet Frizzle, Jahiem Garrett, Cody Gaunt, Kaelin Gerwig, Noah Gilbert, Kai Gillespie, Elise Gillis, Aidan Goodwin, Ella Gustafson, Lillian Haberski, Maxwell Hamilton, Aiden Hampton, Thomas Harvey, Mason Heath, Sadie Higgins, Adam Hoffman, Alexander Holbrook, Tobias Homann, Kaleb Hull, Abraham Israel, Morgan Jensen, Everett Johnson, Erin Kelley, Calvin Kolster, Christopher Kousky, Fletcher Krauss, Kyle LaDuke, Braden LaForge, Shane Langella, Cody Lavigne, Hannah Lay, Amber Libby, Jacob Lind, Miles Logan, Hailie Lord, Elise Mackey, Jada MacKinnon, Helen Maher, Kallie Maney, Finntan Mangalam, Olivia Marcotte, Neve Marnagh, Nicholas Marro, Anna Matthews, Thomas McCormack, Brady McQuaid, Kathleen Mears,Dorothy Merrill, Sophia Morin, Stephen Morris-Wood, James Neron, Nayyir Newash-Campbell, Nancy Nguyen, Ellis Noetzel, Jack Nussbaum, Matthew Orlando, Eli Palmer, Sarah Palmer, Luke Patterson, Grey Perham, Neil Perkinson, Brianna Poliquin, Sidney Pols, Micah Poulin, John Poulin, Emily Powers, Ava Raniszewski, Jake Reeves, Sora Reynolds, Lusandra Rojas, Dakota Ryan, Caroline Santaguida, Anjali Selinger, Kyler Serra, Jared Similien, Caden Slater, Spencer Smith, Connor Souza, Spencer Stadnicki, Porter Stanchfield, Zachary Stern-Hayes, Simon Stevens, Kaeli Storer, Elyse Sullivan, Gabriella Swain, Mason Thom, Gabriella Tower, Oscar Twining, Abigail Valliere, Luke Vazdauskas, Morgan Washburn, Lincoln Wasielewski, Finn Wells, Logan Whelan, Peyton Whitman, Hannah Wilkoff, Zoe Wilson, Andrew Wolverton, Ashley Wyman