Mid-Coast School Notebook: May 19

Morse Top 10 seniors announced

Morse High School announced the top 10 students in the Class of 2017, listed in descending order of rank: Valedictorian Arielle Leeman; Salutatorian Angel Moore; First Honor Essayist Tanager Karchenes; Second Honor Essayist Samantha Brown; Third Honor Essayist Spencer Fish; Noa Sreden; Ann Tolan; Willow Sylvester; Alexander Fernald; and Mikayla Rose.

Local preschoolers participate in Teddy Bear Clinic

More than 60 local preschoolers visited Mid Coast Hospital on May 5 for a Teddy Bear Clinic geared toward children ages 3 to 6.

“Each year, the nurses at Mid Coast look forward to this event,” said registered nurse Cate Parker, director of Mid Coast Center for Community Health and Wellness. “Having the opportunity to educate children about the hospital is part of comforting them when the time comes.”

During the event, members of Mid Coast Hospital’s nursing staff treat the preschoolers’ sick, stuffed friends. Children view X-rays, learn about age-appropriate hospital equipment, and apply bandages to their furry friends.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is the signature event offered by the Mid Coast Hospital Teddy Bear Club, a program that focuses on comforting young children that may be frightened by hospital surroundings. Throughout the year, the Teddy Bear Club provides a stuffed teddy bear to children who come to the hospital in need of tests, surgery, or emergency room visits.

More information about the Teddy Bear Club and the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary is available at http://bit.ly/2qsIZUe.

Intro to college admissions talk hosted by Patten Library

Patten Free Library will host an informational session for local high school students and their families about the college search, selection, and application process on Tuesday, May 30. The session is free, open to the public, and will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. in the library’s second-floor community room. No pre-registration is required.

Wendy Thompson of Westport Educational Consulting will lead an informative and interactive program entitled, “How Do Colleges Really Choose Students?” Attendees will learn about the variety of criteria that college admissions officers consider when choosing applicants. The current admissions landscape (for example, changes in acceptance rates, test-optional colleges, the impact of application essays) will be reviewed and will provide college planning resources for those attending.

“Many people have misconceptions about how students are evaluated by colleges,” says Thompson. “Grades are only one part of a bigger picture. It’s important to understand how to help admissions officers get to know you beyond your SATs and your grade point average.”

Thompson was Bowdoin College Assistant Dean of Admissions from 2000-12, and evaluated thousands of applications and conducted hundreds of interviews. Prior to that, she was an admissions director for several boarding schools, an admissions officer and served on the faculty at college planning workshops.

Mike Dutton of The Will to Play will answer questions about the college athletic recruiting process. Dutton has 25 years of experience as an educator, athletic director, and coach at the college and high school levels.

For additional information about the topics or college admissions resources, contact Jordan at 443-5141, ext. 25.

RSU 1 kindergarten registration now open

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 are eligible for full-day kindergarten in RSU 1, which includes Bath, Phippsburg and Woolwich.

To make an appointment for kindergarten screening and registration, contact the person listed below at the appropriate school.

Dike Newell School, Bath: Kim Burgess, 443-8285, kburgess@rsu1.org

Phippsburg Elementary School, Phippsburg: Tammy Doran, 389-1514, tdoran@rsu1.org.

Woolwich Central School, Woolwich: Betsy Lane, 443-9739, blane@rsu1.org

Allie Vinson of Topsham visits the Mid Coast Hospital Teddy Bear Clinic with her stuffed friend.