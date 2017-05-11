Mid-Coast School Notebook: May 12

New principal hired to lead St. John’s

The Diocese of Portland announced that Timothy Forti has been named the new principal at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick. Forti will succeed Dr. Martha Corkery, who is serving as interim principal at the pre-K to grade eight school.

Forti is the principal at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in Glens Falls, New York. He will begin his tenure at St. John’s on July 1.

“I am honored to be the next principal of St. John’s,” said Forti. “My Catholic school roots run deep, and I look forward to coming to a school so obviously committed to the Catholic faith. I am so impressed by everyone in this wonderful community, all of whom express so much love and support for this school. I am excited to build upon the already rich history of St. John’s.”

Since Forti’s arrival at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus in 2015, the technology in each classroom has been upgraded, funding was secured for a new roof, professional development programs were expanded, and curriculum improvements were successfully incorporated.

Prior to his current position, Forti served as a science teacher at Boston College High School, a Jesuit preparatory school in Boston; Catholic Memorial School in West Roxbury, Massachusetts; and Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton, Massachusetts.

“Mr. Forti is well respected and possesses a true understanding of a Catholic school’s mission,” said Fr. Thomas Murphy, pastor at All Saints Parish, of which St. John’s Catholic School is a part.

“The St. John’s community is fortunate to have found someone with such exciting potential and a track record of success to lead the school into the future,” said Jim King, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.

Forti spent over a decade in the healthcare field as a senior professional healthcare representative for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and regional territory manager for Cook Urological.

He is also an Army veteran, having served as a commander for the 26th Personnel Services Company in Kirkuk, Iraq, and as assistant adjutant for the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Fort Lewis, Washington. He is a Bronze Star Medal recipient.

Forti holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and a post-baccalaureate degree in biology from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/marketing from Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.

Mt. Ararat High School announces top 10

Mt. Ararat High School administrators announced the following are the top 10 students in descending order of rank in the Class of 2017: Katelyn Cox, Bowdoinham; Timothy Cox, Topsham; Spencer Coker, Bowdoinham; Kate Guerin, Bowdoinham; Nicholas Mathieu, Topsham; Lindsey Papa, Topsham; Porter Galvin, Harpswell; Mikala Dwelley, Bowdoin; Cole Guerin, Bowdoinham; Emily McGlauflin, Harpswell.

Maine Girls’ Academy releases list of top students

The following students are in the top 10 at Maine Girls’ Academy, listed in descending order of rank: Madeline Beaulieu, Yarmouth; Claire Reid, Harpswell; Skyler Vaughn, Biddeford; Anne McManus, Bowdoin; Indigo Fulham-FitzGerald, Portland; Megan Paige, Portland; Emma Spies, South Portland; Lillie Donovan, Biddeford; Theresa Wunderlich, Saco; Meredith Wheeler, Westbrook.

Brunswick High School Honor Roll

The following students at Brunswick High School were recognized for academic excellence and earned aplaced on the third quarter honor roll:

Honor Roll

Grade 9

Cayman Almodovar, Greta Anesko, Rae Bamberger, Isabella Banks, Tasha Barnhart, Niccolo Bartone, Noah Brown, Oceana Capen, Eli Carney, Laura Chavoustie, Andrew Chingos, Wesley Coffin, Benjamin Demars, Mackenzie Dorr, Nathan Gagne, Ryan Giles, Darien Gillespie, Renee Hart, Alec Hess, Rowan Joyce, Chantelle Knowles, Liberty Krauss, Matthew Krutul, Matthew LaForge, Mitchell Lienert, Patrick Masse, Jonathan McDiarmid, Abilene Morthland, Joshua Musica, Connor Ney, Mallory Palmer, Anna Parker, Abigail Powers, Jenna Roane, Katherine Robinson, Aniella Salko, Sara Scrapchansky, William Shaughnessy, Kirah Smith, Lila Solberg, Gabrielle Sparks, Justin Spencer, Eric Stricklett, Emily Swan, Chandler Taylor, Coenradt Taylor, Ella Tycz, Steffany Verador, Genevieve Vogel, Portia Woestman.

High Honor Roll

Grade 9

Brycen Cardali, Grace Casey, Alexis Guptill, Chapman Hall, Everett Horch, Kristen Hummer, Caitlin Kelly, Emma Paledzki, Madeline Wayne

Honor Roll

Grade 10

Haley Alexander, Zoe Battle, Oliver Bird, Donald Bromiley, Jenna Brooks, Amanda Cloutier, Isabella Cunningham, William Curtis, Nicholas DaRosa, Benjamin Donsbach, Emma Dorr, Ryan Duffy, Ariana Edwards, Elizabeth Fairbanks, Aidan Glover, Hannah Goldstein, Katherine Hartnett, Logan Holt, Magdalyn Hugo, Mitko Ivanov, Tea’ Kepler, Chloe Kilborn, Elinore Kosak, Nolan Lyne, Seamus McCarthy, Michael McCrum, Brynn McQuaid, Lucas Mitchell, Nicholas Munn, Kian Murray, Tyler Nadeau, Alyssa Navarro, Abigail Parke, Shivam Patel, Ayana Pearson, Aidan Perkinson, Nursultan Rosen, Rian Sachs, Connor Shaw, Audrey Silver, Kelsey Spearin, Alexander Studebaker, Desiree Tanner, Nathan Tardif, Jack Tishkevich, Christopher Tucker, Garrett Woodruff, Matthew Yost, Cheyenne Yslava

High Honor Roll

Grade 10

Mikaela Aschbrenner, Benjamin Baumgarte, Sarah Belling, Phoebe Churney, Anthony Cilea, Erin Coughlin, Cameron Daly, Logan Gillis, Nathaniel Hall, Calla Hladky, Rachel Johnson, Lily Kimball Watras, Anna Kousky, Daniel Lyons, Alexandra Morse, Emma Parke, Harriet Peabody, Rachel Poulton, Sarah Poutree, Eliza Rudalevige, Lea Scrapchansky, Shea Sullivan

Honor Roll

Grade 11

Ashley Alexander, Tessa Alexander, Piper Atkins, Luka Baskett, Ethan Boll, Patrick Boyle, Maxwell Burtis, Isak Carney, Aidan Crawford, Hannah Day, Alexander DeMars, Enehila Diaz, Henry Doherty, Niles Dorn, Andrew Eno, Rachael Eramo, Seamus Flanagan, Bronte Fontaine, Martha Foushee, Alejandro Garcia Sancho Garayzar, Madison Gaudreau Iler, Abigail Gauthier, Galen Gaze, Zachary Grant, Luke Guernelli, Dawson Hebert, Emma Hughes, Bailey Jones, Kyle Kapocius, Kathleen Koval, Julia Krutul, Zoe Launer, Kelly Ledsworth, Lily Mateus, Molly McGough, Kayla Meggison, Reem Mohamed, Jade Parker, Yelizaveta Pedash, Isabella Pols, Mariah Richards, Anna Rider, Wyatt Slocum, Cassandra Smith, Quinn Solberg, Spencer Taylor, Jeremy Vuong, Elina Woolever

High Honor Roll

Grade 11

Maeve Arthur, Holly Black, Michael Black, Erin Bradstreet, Emily Coffin, Haile Cummings, Jennifer Doiron, Riccardo Ferraglia, Lily Gaffney, Max Gramins, Brian Hess, Cordelia Horch, Claire Johnson, Fiona O’Carroll, Kyra Teboe

Honor Roll

Grade 12

Faith Allen Harris, Jessica Ashby, Gianna Barnhart, Isaac Boll, Sullivan Boyd, Destiny Bromiley, Charats Burch, Edward Capoldo, Aaron Carlton, Roy Chen, Garrett Compton, Emily Cowan, Olivia Crooker, Joshua Dorr, Elena Dugal, Hannah Escoe, Connor Flotten, Macy Giunti, Christian Glover, Jackson Gordon, Alek Grimes, Lauren Grocholl, Evan Guernelli, Nathaniel Hamilton, Caroline Headley, Kyle Heatley, Rowan Horton, Madison Kaiser, Leah Kepler, Dasol Kim, Heather Kinee, Katherine Kunhardt, Alexander Labbe, Anthony Langella, Brett MacMillan, Erin Marc-Aurele, Nicholas McCormick, Tiana Merrill, Emma Miller, Carter Morrison, Sawyer Nicholson, Nicole Pelletier, Shelby Plourde, Carly Poulton, Henry Raker, Michael Ring, Julia Rutherford, Aidan Sachs, Brian Sehestedt, Marcus Sinclair, Emma Slocum, Michaela Smith, Keturah Stinson, Owen Sturgeon, Samuel Sturniolo, Nicholas White, Adele Wise, Kira Wolpow, Taylor Worthington

High Honor Roll

Grade 12

Stephen Backman, Julia Baumgarte, Anna Callahan, Quentin Defreitas, Margaret Dickinson, Jacob Guerrette, Timothy Humphrey, Cameron Monaghan, Lily Munro, Christopher Nicholson, Corrinna Owens, Jack Parker, Sabina Smith, Timothy St. Pierre, Victoria Stevens, Caitlin Tycz, Olu Vaughan, Anna Webster, Finnegan Woodruff