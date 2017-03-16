Mid-Coast School Notebook: March 17

Brunswick High announces art award winners

The following Brunswick High School students were recognized in the Scholastic Art Competition, the most competitive juried art program in the country.

Gold Key: Gianna Barnhart, Anna Callahan, Lily Gaffney, Galen Gaze, Logan Gillis, Martha Foushee, Grayson Jones, Taylor Worthington

Silver Key: Gianna Barnhart, Sarah Belling, Anna Callahan, Lily Gaffney, Galen Gaze, Shaunte Julien, Morgan Schlaack, Vincent Sullivan, Timothy St. Pierre.

Honorable Mention: Gianna Barnhart, Anna Callahan, Martha Foushee, Galen Gaze, Cameron Godbout, Lily Mateus, Madison Gaudereau-Iler, Logan Gillis, Su Siona Henze, Ryan Olson, Adam Thacker, Dina Murphy

In the Maine Regional Scholastic Competition, students competed with over 1,200 other artworks based on judging criteria of originality, technical skill and personal vision. Students who won Gold Keys will have their work travel to New York City for a second tier of judging at the national level.

Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards has recognized young artists in grades 7-12 in each of the 50 states.

MAHS grad named Sailor of the Year

A Mt. Ararat High School graduate and Brunswick native has been awarded the 2016 Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Sailor of the Year, serving with Surface Combat Systems Center located in Wallops, Virginia.

Petty Officer Second Class Jeremy Rinebolt, an information systems technician, is responsible for network administration, database management and computer hardware and software implementation with the command.

Surface Combat Systems’ mission is to develop and deliver surface ship combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority for the U.S. Navy around the world.

Morse student finalist in poetry contest

A local student was among the top 10 finalists who competed at the Poetry Out Loud Regional Finals Feb. 27 and 28.

More than 40 students competed in the northern and southern districts. Arielle Leeman, a senior at Morse High School, joined her peers at this year’s regional poetry recitation contest at Thornton Academy in Saco for the south. The finalists then participated at the state level at an event held by The Maine Arts Commission in Waterville on March 13, when a Gardiner student took the top prize.

Poetry Out Loud is organized by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation to encourage performance art, memorization, and public speaking skills in high schools nationwide. Maine high schools consistently draw a high participation rate from around the state.

Bowdoin among Peace Corps’ top volunteer colleges

Bowdoin College ranked No. 13 among small schools on the Peace Corps’ 2017 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities list, according to the nonprofit international agency. There are 10 Bowdoin alumni currently volunteering worldwide.

It is the third year Bowdoin has ranked among the top small schools, moving up from the No. 14 spot in 2016. Since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961, 271 alumni from Bowdoin have traveled abroad to serve as volunteers.

Daniel Lipkowitz – a 2014 Bowdoin graduate who is currently serving as an environmental volunteer in Panama – believes his alma mater played an extremely significant role in fostering the knowledge and character that prepared him for Peace Corps service.

“I have often considered Bowdoin’s guiding obligation of promoting the ‘common good’ as a concept that both inspired my initial interest to join the Peace Corps and steered my thought process throughout my time as a volunteer,” Lipkowitz said.

SAD 75 kindergarten registration

Kindergarten registration in SAD No. 75 for the 2017-18 school year is open Monday through Friday through March 24 for children in the towns of Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell, or Topsham. Parents of children who will turn 5 on or before Oct. 15, may call the applicable school below to make an appointment:

Bowdoin – Bowdoin Central School, 666-5779

Bowdoinham – Bowdoinham Community School, 666-5546

Harpswell – Harpswell Community School, 729-5177

Topsham, east of Main Street – Williams-Cone School , 725-4391

Topsham, west of Main Street – Woodside Elementary School, 725-1243

The following documentation must be brought to registration: proof of residency; a birth certificate; proof of immunization, and custody documentation (if applicable). Registration forms may be downloaded and printed prior to the appointment at http://www.link75.org.

Lochlan Aldrich, a fourth-grader at Fisher Mitchell School in Bath, has qualified to participate at the Maine State Geo Bee on March 31 at the University of Maine Farmington, where the top 100 scorers in grades 4 through 8 will compete.