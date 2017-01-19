Mid-Coast School Notebook: Jan. 20

Toyota Corporation representatives Joe Myers and Randy Reida recently visited Region Ten Technical High School to explain Toyota’s newest technology to students Matt Nielson, Nelson Gay and Mackenzie Quimby. The FUNVii car, made from the same materials as the screen of a cell phone and featuring laser lights , but no visible windows, impressed Quimby. Said Gay, “You can drink the water made by the engine of the hydrogen combustion car.”

According to Mike Parker, chairman of the Lakes Region Community College Automotives department, Toyota’s T-Ten dealership certification training program at Lakes Region in Laconia, New Hampshire, will feature internships at Topsham Lee Toyota. For two years, students rotate through 12 weeks in class and then 12 weeks of paid internship. “It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Nielson.

Trio of Mid-Coast seniors are semifinalists

Three mid coast seniors; Tim Cox, of Mount Ararat, and Arielle Leeman and Noa Sreden, of Morse High School, have been named semifinalists for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. The trio rank with approximately 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each. Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The class of 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars will mark the 29th consecutive year that the Foundation has awarded scholarships.

Dean’s Lists

Emmanuel College

Olivia Chase, of Brunswick

University of Vermont

Niesa Ryder, of Bath

Sophie Knox, of Brunswick

Clare Tolan, of Bath

Kenan Van Vranken, of Brunswick

From left, students Matt Nielson, Nelson Gay and Mackenzie Quimby; Randy Reida of Toyota Corp.; Mike Parker of Lakes Region; and Joe Myers of Topsham Lee Toyota with the Toyota FunVii.