Mid-Coast School Notebook: Feb. 10

BHS Speech & Debate crowns four state champions

Brunswick High School’s speech team came out on top four times when the school hosted over 30 schools and 300-plus competitors at the Maine State Championship Tournament Jan. 28. The speech team tied a much larger program for the most number of first-place finishes. State Champion Duo team of Julia Krutul and Emma Hughes led the way, with runners-up Ania Johnston and Calla Hladky right behind them in second place. Also earning State Champion titles were sophomores Sarah Poutree in Oratorical Declamation and Logan Holt in Extemporaneous Speaking. Freshman Katherine Robinson brought home third place in Novice Prose, and Julia Krutul took fifth place in Original Works. Genevieve Vogel had double enteries for the first time this year, and earned a first-place ranking in one of her Novice Prose rounds. Connor Flotten represented us in the Congress Senate for his final state competition. Competition for the National Tournament took place at Poland Regional High School on Feb. 4.

Brunswick student wins Congressional Art competition

The Maine Arts Commission announced Feb. 7 that Taylor Worthington of Brunswick and Lizzie Dunn of Houlton are the winners of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

The two high school students, one from each of Maine’s congressional districts, were chosen by a panel from the Arts Commission and Maine College of Art.

Worthington, a senior from Brunswick High School, was thrilled to learn his oil painting “Touch of Pink” won first place after receiving a congratulatory call from 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine.

“The painting was really a pivotal and daring work for Taylor, as it was the first time he’d ever worked with oil paint,” Brunswick High School Art Teacher Allison Prince said. “He showed so much devotion to his process.”

Each student will have their respective pieces displayed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for one year, and will be offered scholarships to attend Maine College of Art.

Maine Arts Commission Executive Director Julie Richard said, “We are thrilled to be able to work with our Congressional offices and the Maine College of Art to honor these talented students in this way. There is so much creativity in our state and this year’s winners and runners up certainly exemplify that.”

A reception will be held May 4 at the Blaine House to honor the top winners and honorable mentions recognized in each district. Dunn and Worthington will subsequently be invited to attend the opening ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in June.

This year’s additional top finishers in the 1st District include: first runner up, Katie Sprague, of Manchester, and second runner up, Nicholas Maynard, of Wells. Honorable mentions include Bennett Hight, of Freeport, and Morgan Schlaack, and Sarah Belling, both of Brunswick.

The Congressional Arts Competition was started in 1982 to honor the arts and talents of students nationwide. Each year the Maine Arts Commission and Maine College of Arts puts together a juried panel to select two students from each district.

Chamberland takes first place at MAMS GeoBee

Andrew Chamberland, an eight-grade student at Mt. Ararat Middle School, won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee at an all-school assembly Feb. 1, as well as a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. Chamberland and the rest of the field of finalists, including runner-up Abagail Faltmier, Greg DeMeyer, Sebastian Scherry, Zander Chown, Sadie Skinner, Annie Watkins, Sydney Dyer, Lily Collier and Nick Holland, answered questions on geography as part of the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

According to school administrators, all Mt. Ararat Middle School students participate in the GeoBee to give them a greater understanding and appreciation for countries and cultures around the world, as well as the U.S. Thousands of schools around the country and in the five U.S. territories annually participate in the Bee. Andrew will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31.

The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship rounds May 15-17.

Dean’s lists

Colby College

Nicholas Tucker and Lena Martin, both of Brunswick

Colby-Sawyer College

Charlotte Recknagel, of Bath

Elizabethtown College

Alena DuDevoir, of Brunswick

Roger Williams University

Alison Stankiewicz, Anne Queally and Rosalita Capoldo, all of Brunswick

Springfield College

Ian Burgess and Cameron Glover, both of Brunswick

University of Hartford

Jason Carter of Brunswick

Brunswick High School senior Taylor Worthington was chosen to represent Maine’s 1st Congressional District with his oil painting, “Touch of Pink,” which will be on exhibit in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for a year.

GeoBee champion Andrew Chamberland will represent Mt. Ararat Middle School at the Maine State National Geographic Bee on March 31. Chamberland is flanked by Principal Josh Ottow, at left, and social studies teacher Bill Hale.