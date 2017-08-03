Mid-Coast School Notebook: Aug. 4

Newly minted dentist serving rural Mainers

A Brunswick native is among the first recipients of Delta Dental Plan of Maine’s new loan repayment grant at the University of New England College of Dental Medicine. Established for UNE CDM graduates committed to practicing in rural or underserved areas in Maine, the grant is designed to help increase the number of dentists in those areas.

Dustin Nadeau earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, returning to his home state to study dental medicine in the inaugural class at UNE. During his dental studies he completed two, three-month clinical externships, first working at a private dental practice in Gorham, New Hampshire, then externing at Penobscot Community Dental Center, a federally qualified health center in Bangor. This summer he joined Sebasticook Dental Center, providing dental care for patients of all ages and backgrounds, including those representing an underserved population in Newport and the surrounding rural community.

Field hockey tournament fights cancer

Eight high school field hockey programs from Mt. Ararat, Morse in Bath, Boothbay, Brunswick, Lisbon, Freeport, Maranacook, and Lincoln Academy will compete in the third annual Drive Out Cancer Field Hockey Tournament on Aug. 26, at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham. The teams work together collectively to raise money for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, which serves children across Maine and beyond. Each team chooses family members or friends who have been impacted by cancer to serve as honorary team captains. There is a mid-morning ceremony featuring a biodegradable balloon release to honor loved ones. According to Mt. Ararat field hockey coach and event coordinator Krista Chase, as a service project, the tournament has raised $18,000 in the past three years, last year alone raising close to $11,000. Anyone who wishes to donate to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program through the event may do so at http://bit.ly/2ujfGBJ.

Students invited to Congressional App Challenge

Maine students are invited to participate in the 2017 Congressional App Challenge, during which they have until Nov. 1 to develop and submit their own desktop, web-based or mobile app – a winning app from each of Maine’s two U.S. House of Representatives districts will be chosen to receive national recognition.

Students can participate as individuals or in a team of up to four. The apps can cover any topic. In addition to the app, students must submit a short video explaining their app and how it works.

Submissions will be judged on creativity and originality of the app idea; user experience and design of the idea’s implementation; and quality of coding and programming.

Students can register for the competition at http://bit.ly/2uyJT19.

The Congressional App Challenge is happening nationwide. Members of Congress must choose to participate for students in their district to be eligible. Winning apps from each district will be displayed and recognized at an event in Washington, D.C. The Internet Education Foundation coordinates the competition.

Nadeau