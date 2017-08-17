Mid-Coast School Notebook: Aug. 18

Bath library marks fifth year of teen writing contest

Patten Free Library is inviting submissions for its annual teen writing contest, “Write On!” Any student in grades seven through 12 residing in the library service area or attending schools in Regional School Unit 1 may participate in the contest, and may submit up to two pieces of original work.

“This is our fifth year offering the competition,” said Patten’s outreach and instruction librarian, Roberta Jordan. “We are really pleased by the steady increase in participation and in the quality of the entries. It’s such a great opportunity for local students to gain recognition for their talents. We want to encourage a new generation of writers.”

First and second prizes will be named in two categories (short fiction and memoir) and two age groups (grades 7 to 9 and 10-12). First-prize winners will earn a $100 gift certificate, and second prizes winners will win $50 gift certificates. Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 17; all entries will be judged by a panel of library staff, trustees, local educators, and teen library council members.

There is limit of two submissions per author per category; no co-authors and previously published work will not be accepted. Short fiction may be up to eight numbered pages, with 1.5 line spacing, 12-point font, and 1-inch margins. Memoirs may be up to four numbered pages, with 1.5 line spacing, 12-point font, and 1-inch margins. Include a header on each page with: title, category, and page number, but do not include the writer’s name in header or in story. No “fan fiction,” please.

Electronic submissions are preferred. Writers submitting printed works must fill out a contest entry form at the Library’s Information Desk at the time of submission.

Winners will be announced in early December. Submission guidelines can be obtained through the library website or by contacting Jordan at the library at 443-5141, ext. 25, or by emailing rjordan@patten.lib.me.us.