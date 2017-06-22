Mid-Coast People & Business: June 23

Brunswick area bicyclists take ‘Ride of Silence’

Almost two dozen members of Brunswick-based Merrymeeting Wheelers Bicycle Club rode in silence May 17 to honor cyclists who were killed or injured while riding and to promote sharing the road. The local Ride of Silence was part of a worldwide event that took place at the same time across the USA.

“We have participated in the Ride of Silence for several years now,” said Ken Saindon, club president. “Locally we ride in memory of Randall Vye, a bicyclist killed on Bath Road, May 11, 2001, Brendan Batson who was killed on Route 201A on May 26, 2001 and Joe Lamothe, who was killed on Route 196 in Lisbon last year.”

The ride started at the Gazebo on Park Row in Brunswick and wound 10 miles through Brunswick and Topsham. Ride of Silence is a global event that takes place every May in 48 countries, on 7 continents and in all 50 states and the Washington, D.C.

Bath woman raises money, awareness in fight against suicide

The Bath Elks Lodge was the place to be on June 3, with platters of hot pasta, live music by Diamonds in the Rough and Dark Rain, raffle tickets and more, all to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Cristal Homan of Bath, who lost her 14-year-old daughter to suicide in 2013, organized the dinner, expanding on her yearly participation in the AFSP Out of the Darkness walks that take place each September with a night of adult fun. A cash bar and over 20 raffles — with prizes ranging from jewelry to gift certificates — made for a fun and easy way for the dollars to add up.

The Bath Lodge of Elks No. 934 donated their hall for the event, and a half dozen businesses donated prizes and dinner ingredients, and community members donated treats for a bake sale.

“I thought that maybe creating a night out for people in and around Bath, with some popular local bands, would be a good way to raise money,” said Homan, who thanked donating businesses for their generosity. “For our first effort, I’m really thrilled to make such a substantial donation to the AFSP.”

For more information, visit afsp.donordrive.com.

Homan is also the co-chairwoman of Bath’s annual Out of the Darkness Walk that takes place each September. Walkers join teams and pledge money as a way of remembering loved ones lost to suicide, and prevent future tragedy. The Bath walk is in its fifth year.

Welcome aboard

Atlantic Federal Credit Union, which has branches in Brunswick, Freeport, Topsham and Cumberland, has welcomed Kristin Azevedo to the Atlantic Federal Credit Union family as a mortgage development officer.

Select Registry, a collection of independent, boutique properties, has accepted The Brunswick Inn as one of its newest members.

Save the Date

Kick off summer with the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Community BBQ on Saturday, June 24. Join the BDA on the Town Mall between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for hamburgers, hot dogs, watermelon and all the fixings. Then stick around for games for the whole family, including corn hole; a bounce house by Pathway Vineyard; Brunswick fire trucks for exploring; live music and free Gelato Fiasco provided by Sunnybrook/Avita of Brunswick. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 5 and younger are $3. A meal includes choice of a hamburger or two hot dogs, chips, cookie, watermelon and beverage. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax and hear music by Uncalled Four Barbershop Quartet from The Highlands and Emilia Dahlin, who plays American roots music.

Rep. Jennifer DeChant, D-Bath, welcomed the Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus of Bath to the State House on June 8. The group performed the national anthem in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the start of the day’s session.