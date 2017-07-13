Mid-Coast People & Business: July 14

MCH addiction center recognized

Mid Coast Hospital’s Addiction Resource Center was recognized for meeting the silver level in the inaugural 2017 Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program hosted by The MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy initiative June 7. The award was given for efforts to prohibit smoke and tobacco use on campus and address client tobacco use. Award levels are based on best practice criteria such as a smoke and tobacco-free campus policy, annual screening for tobacco use, referral to tobacco treatment and supporting employee education related to tobacco treatment.

Cook’s Corner Shaw’s thanked by local VFW

VFW Post No. 2197 recognized the Shaw’s supermarket at Cook’s Corner for its long-term support of the Post’s semi-annual Buddy Poppy sales. Over the years, the Post has been able to raise several thousand dollars at the sales conducted around Armed Forces Day and Veteran’s Day. All funds collected help veterans in need, or veterans programs. Programs supported during the past year include Togus, United Farmer Veterans of Maine, The WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C., The Troop Greeters museum in Bangor, and others. Additionally, the Post purchases the poppies, which have been assembled by disabled veterans. A certificate of appreciation was presented to the Cook’s Corner Store Director Amy Almasi.

Real estate group makes People Plus a priority

The Brunswick Area Teen Center at People Plus received a generous contribution from local developer Priority Real Estate Group President and CEO Jim Howard to support with the Brunswick Area Teen Center activities. The $5,000 donation will be dedicated to the nutrition program that provides a healthy snack and dinner for approximately 15-20 teens that use the Center each day.

“Providing support for teen programs is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Howard said. “Youth programs give our teens opportunities to be successful in life and the Brunswick Area Teen Center has excellent programs to help foster independence and provide the tools for adulthood.”

MRRA director re-elected to Defense Communities board

The Association of Defense Communities has re-elected Steve Levesque to serve on the ADC Board of Directors. Levesque is the executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, overseeing the redevelopment of former Naval Air Station Brunswick. Levesque has more than 30 years of experience in business management, economic and community development, land use planning and environmental management in both the public and private sectors. Under Gov. Angus King, Levesque served as the commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. He previously served on ADC’s Board of Directors from 2007 to 2010.

Thomas Kivler, director of Behavioral Health at Mid Coast Hospital, receives the Behavioral Health Gold Star Standards of Excellence Award from Breathe Easy Coalition.

Norway Savings Bank has presented the YMCA with a $10,000 pledge to support the purchase of the building where the new Landing Y in Brunswick is located and also to create spaces for new innovative programs by renovating the flagship Bath Y facility. From left are Pam Bowerman, Norway Savings Bank; Charlie Ault, director, Landing Y; Sabrina Murphy, CEO, Bath Area Family YMCA; and Crystal Card, Norway Savings Bank.