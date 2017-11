Brunswick

Mon. 11/20 7 p.m. Town Council TH

Wed. 11/22 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH

Wed. 11/22 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission TH

Harpswell

Mon. 11/20 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit TO

Mon. 11/20 3 p.m. Budget Advisory TO

Mon. 11/20 6 p.m. Fire & Rescue TO

Topsham

Tues. 11/21 7 p.m. Planning Board MR