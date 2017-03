Mid-Coast Meetings: March 3-10

Brunswick

Mon. 3/6 7 p.m. Town Council TH

Tues. 3/7 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee TH

Tues. 3/7 5 p.m. Planning Board TH

Wed. 3/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH

Wed. 3/8 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH

Wed. 3/8 5:30 p.m. School Finance Committee TH

Wed. 3/8 6 p.m. Frank J. Wood Design Advisory Committee TH

Wed. 3/8 6 p.m. School Board (Workshop) TH

Wed. 3/8 7 p.m. School Board TH

Thurs. 3/9 5 p.m. Cable TV Committee TH

Thurs. 3/9 7 p.m. Town Council Finance Committee TH

Harpswell

Mon. 3/6 5 p.m. Mitchell Field TO

Mon. 3/6 6 p.m. Fire & Rescue Planning TO

Mon. 3/6 7 p.m. Recreation TO

Tues. 3/7 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mt. Ararat HS referendum vote TO

Tues. 3/7 9 a.m. Bandstand TO

Wed. 3/8 4:30 p.m. Energy TO

Wed. 3/8 5 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront TO

Fri. 3/10 10 a.m. Planning Board site visit

Sat. 3/11 9 a.m. Annual Town Meeting TO

Topsham

Mon. 3/6 7 p.m. Comp. Plan Committee Meeting MR

Tues. 3/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting MR

Wed. 3/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission MR

Thur. 3/9 3 p.m. Tree Committee CR