Mid-Coast Meetings: April 14-21

By on April 13, 2017
Brunswick

Tues.  4/18  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  4/19  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  4/19  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  TH

Wed.  4/19  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  4/20  8:30  a.m.  Brunswick Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  4/20  3:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Thur.  4/20  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  TH

Thur.  4/20  6 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  TH

Fri.  4/21  2:30 p.m.  Marijuana Working Committee  TH

Harpswell

Tues.  4/18  6:30 p.m.  Water Tower Task Force  TO

Wed.  4/19  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Wed.  4/19  5 p.m.  Recycling Committee  TO 

Wed.  4/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Thur.  4/20  10 a.m.  Food Mobile  TO

Topsham

Thur.  4/20  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  MR

