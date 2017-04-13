Mid-Coast Meetings: April 14-21

Tues. 4/18 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 4/19 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 4/19 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee TH
Wed. 4/19 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 4/20 8:30 a.m. Brunswick Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 4/20 3:30 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Thur. 4/20 6 p.m. Appointment Committee TH
Thur. 4/20 6 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee TH
Fri. 4/21 2:30 p.m. Marijuana Working Committee TH
Tues. 4/18 6:30 p.m. Water Tower Task Force TO
Wed. 4/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 4/19 5 p.m. Recycling Committee TO
Wed. 4/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 4/20 10 a.m. Food Mobile TO
Thur. 4/20 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen MR
