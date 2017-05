BRUNSWICK — Democratic lawmakers will host a town hall Monday, May 8, to discuss their proposed state budget for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St.

Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell, Rep. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, Rep. Ralph Tucker, D-Brunswick, and Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, will introduce and take questions about the proposal, which can be found online at https://goo.gl/BmzFoQ.