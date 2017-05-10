Mid-Coast athletes shine despite rain and cold

Mt. Ararat’s Connor Brown protects the ball during a recent 9-7 win over Westbrook.

The weather conditions have been far from ideal (and don’t appear to be changing for the better anytime soon), but local spring athletes have made the most of their limited opportunities this spring.

With a couple of weeks now in the books, here’s a look at what’s transpired and a glimpse at the big games to come:

Baseball

Morse’s baseball team won its first four games, capped by a 1-0 home victory over Erskine Academy last week. The Shipbuilders hosted Belfast in a makeup game Tuesday, welcomed Gardiner Wednesday, go to Spruce Mountain Friday and play host to Waterville Monday.

Mt. Ararat was 4-2 at press time, after a 9-6 home win over Lawrence last Thursday. The Eagles were at Camden Hills Wednesday, visit Bangor Friday and play host to Oxford Hills Monday.

Brunswick drooped its first three contests and entering play Tuesday at home versus Camden Hills, hadn’t played since April 28 due to rough weather. The Dragons were home with Lewiston Wednesday and played at Messalonskee Thursday before visiting Mt. Blue Friday, playing host to Skowhegan Saturday and traveling to Camden Hills Monday.

Softball

Mt. Ararat’s softball team was a solid 5-1 at press time following last Thursday’s 7-0 home blanking of Lawrence. The Eagles were at Camden Hills Wednesday, visit Bangor Friday and play host to Oxford Hills Monday.

Brunswick lost its first three contests, but hadn’t played since April 28 heading into Tuesday’s home game versus Camden Hills. The Dragons were home with Lewiston Wednesday and played at Messalonskee Thursday before visiting Mt. Blue Friday, playing host to Skowhegan Saturday and traveling to Camden Hills Monday.

Morse improved to 3-1 following last week’s 6-5 home win over Erskine Academy. The Shipbuilders hosted Belfast in a makeup game Tuesday, welcomed Gardiner Wednesday, go to Spruce Mountain Friday and play host to Waterville Monday.

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s boys’ lacrosse team continues to set the standard. The Dragons improved to 5-0 after recent wins over visiting Morse (20-4) and Mt. Ararat (13-8), in a game played at Bowdoin College. Brunswick was home against Kennebunk in a crossover Thursday, visits Lewiston Friday and plays at Messalonskee Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat beat visiting Cony, 13-5, last Thursday, then fell to 3-4 after Monday’s 13-8 loss to Brunswick. The Eagles welcomed Freeport Thursday and play host to Edward Little Monday.

Morse fell to 1-2 after a 20-4 loss at Brunswick last week. After welcoming Mt. Blue Thursday, the Shipbuilders go to defending Class A South champion Massabesic Saturday and host Gardiner Tuesday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Morse’s girls improved to 4-1 after a 12-7 win at Gardiner Friday. After visiting Brunswick Wednesday, the Shipbuilders go to Biddeford Saturday.

Brunswick enjoyed a 9-4 win at Cony last Friday, then fell to 3-2 after a 15-3 home loss to defending Class A champion Messalonskee Monday. The Dragons welcomed Morse Wednesday and play host to Oxford Hills Monday of next week.

Mt. Ararat took an 0-4 record into Wednesday’s game at Oxford Hills. The Eagles welcome Greely Friday and play host to Messalonskee Wednesday of next week.

Track

Mt. Ararat’s girls’ outdoor track team finished first in a four-team meet, which also included Brunswick, Monday in Topsham. The Dragons came in third. In the boys’ meet, won by Oxford Hills, the Eagles were runners-up and Brunswick placed third.

Tennis

Brunswick’s girls’ tennis team boasted a 4-0 record at press time. Mt. Ararat was 0-4. Morse was 1-4.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick was first in Class A North with a 6-0 record. Mt. Ararat was 1-3 and Morse 3-0.