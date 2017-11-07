Mid-Coast American Legion posts to mark Veterans Day

BRUNSWICK — American Legion posts around the Mid-Coast are celebrating Veterans Day Saturday, Nov. 11 with various ceremonies.

Post 20 in Brunswick will mark the occasion over the course of two days. On Friday, Nov. 10, members will visit the Horizons Rehab Living & Rehab Center at 29 Maurice Dr. at 2 p.m., and present certificates to veterans there.

The following day, the post will participate in a ceremony at Brunswick Landing’s P-3 Park. Awards and Blue Star banners will be presented at the 11 a.m. event.

In Bath, Post 21 will hold an 11 a.m. ceremony at its 200 Congress Ave. headquarters.

Harpswell’s Post 171 event will take place in the center of town, on Route 123 near the Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church.

Post 202 in Topsham will hold a small ceremony outside its 79 Foreside Road headquarters at 10 a.m.