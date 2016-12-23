MGA swim standout sets pool record

Maine Girls’ Academy senior Ana Neff-Jendrasko recently set the pool record at the University of New England by posting a time of 2 minutes, 12.22 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley in a meet versus Kennebunk.

“Right before the meet started, I pointed out the time on the record board to her and she just sort of nodded,” said Lions coach Sean Flaherty. “She is an incredible racer, whether it’s against the girl in the next lane over or just against the clock, either way, she is able to push herself to that extra gear.”

Neff-Jendrasko plans to swim competitively in college, but has yet to select a school.