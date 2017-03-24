MGA swim standout honored

Maine Girls’ Academy senior Ana Neff-Jendrasko was recently named the Class B Swimmer of the Year. Neff-Jendrasko, a South Portland native, won the conference championship in the 200 individual medley and the Class B state title in the 100 breaststroke. Neff-Jendrasko broke school records in both events multiple times and was never defeated in an individual race during the dual meet season. Earlier this season, Neff-Jendrasko broke the pool record at the University of New England by nearly two full seconds.

“It doesn’t matter what the name of our school is, Ana is a lion,” said MGA coach Sean Flaherty. “With grace and determination, she is the team’s unquestioned leader, top cheerleader and truly the heart and soul of the program. She swam every single event this dual meet season and didn’t lose once. In fact, she never lost a single individual event at any dual meet in four years. Ana has earned her place in Maine swimming history in her own way, by embodying the most important qualities of hard work, determination, sportsmanship and persistent positivity.”

