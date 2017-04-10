MGA swim standout commits to Florida Atlantic

Maine Girls’ Academy senior Ana Neff-Jendrasko signs her National Letter of Intent Monday to attend and swim at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Neff-Jendrasko, who was joined by her mother, Kristine, sister, Olivia, and coaches Sean Flaherty, Allie Donovan and Becky O’Brien, achieved a longtime goal of competing at the collegiate level.

“It’s extremely exciting,” said Neff-Jendrasko, who plans to study marine biology. “I started swimming after my eighth birthday. My goal was the Olympics when I was younger, then my goal became to swim in college. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to swim Division 1. I know I can do it.”

Neff-Jendrasko said she was also considering the University of Miami, the University of Tampa, Rider University in New Jersey and Savannah (Georgia) College of Art and Design.

“I wanted out of New England,” Neff-Jendrasko said. “I toured the Florida Atlantic campus a couple of times and I fell in love with it. I wanted to go to a bigger college, since it’s so small here.”

