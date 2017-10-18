METRO to discuss Portland-area expansions

PORTLAND — As bus service expands through greater Portland, METRO is hosting a series of public forums on its “Transit West Project.”

The project features a new higher-speed service to Gorham, linking the University of Southern Maine campuses in Portland and Gorham, and increasing service along Brighton Avenue and through Westbrook.

METRO and USM have also reached agreement on an unlimited pass program for students.

A new “Blue Line” will connect northwest Portland with the Maine Mall area in South Portland via the Westbrook Community Center. All services are scheduled to begin in August 2018.

The meetings seek public input on details of the services, including routes, scheduling and bus stop locations.

The meetings begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 with a pop-up event at the Maine Mall, near the former Bon-Ton store, and continue Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rines Auditorium, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square; Nov. 7 noon-2 p.m., USM Brooks Dining Hall, Gorham; Nov. 9, 10 a.m.–noon, USM Luther Bonney Hall, Portland; Nov. 15, 5–7 p.m., Gorham Town Hall 75 State St., and Nov. 16, 5–7 p.m., Westbrook Public Safety Building, 579 Main St.

For more information, including a survey, visit gpmetrobus.com or call 774-0351.