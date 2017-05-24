Memorial Day parades planned in Mid-Coast

BATH — Midcoast towns will celebrate Memorial Day with parades on Monday, May 29.

Brunswick and Topsham will hold a joint parade, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Topsham on the plaza at Town Hall and ending in Brunswick on the Town Mall.

Led by World War II Navy veteran Alice Johnson, the parade will begin with an observance in Topsham, then march down Route 201, across the Frank J. Wood Bridge, where the parade will pause for a wreath laying.

An observance will take place at the Brunswick Town Mall, where antique cars will be on display.

In Bath, American Legion Post No. 21 will hold a morning parade.

The parade assembles at the post at 200 Congress Ave. at 10 a.m., and steps off at 10:30 a.m. The route continues to Lincoln Street, pausing for a wreath-laying ceremony at a soldier’s monument on Centre Street, where Boy Scouts will play taps.

The march then heads to Front Street and Linden Street, and ends at Library Park with a memorial service.