Memorial Day in Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, South Portland to include parades, special ceremonies

CAPE ELIZABETH — Local communities will celebrate Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, with a variety of special events designed to honor those who have served their country.

The annual parade in Cape Elizabeth begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Fowler and Ocean House roads.

The parade winds down Ocean House to Scott Dyer Road and ends with a ceremony in front of Pond Cove Elementary School.

An open house, at the town center fire station, follows. Events will be canceled in case of heavy rain.

In Scarborough, the American Legion Libby-Mitchell Post will host services at local cemeteries and monuments, followed by a parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. at the high school.

The parade winds from Gorham Road to the Maine Veterans Home on U.S. Route 1. Units will include a police honor guard, the high school band, scouting groups and public safety vehicles, among others.

At 11:45 a.m. there will be a flag-raising ceremony at the Libby-Mitchell Post on Manson Libby Road, which will be followed by an open house featuring refreshments.

The service at Black Point Cemetery begins at 8 a.m.; the one at the Soldier’s Monument at Dunstan Corner begins at 8:30 a.m.; the one at the Dunstan Cemetery starts at 8:45 a.m., and the Blue Point Cemetery event begins at 9 a.m.

In South Portland, the War Veteran’s Memorial Association will sponsor the annual parade, which steps off at 10:30 a.m. near the Southern Maine Community College campus.

The parade winds down Broadway to the Veteran’s Memorial Monument at Mill Creek Park and will be followed by a short ceremony. At noon there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the public boat landing adjacent to Bug Light Park.

In addition, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, members of VFW Post 832 and American Legion Post 35 will gather on Peary Terrace to place flags on veterans graves at the city’s five cemeteries. Volunteers are welcome.

The annual ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Monument at South Portland’s Mill Creek Park honors veterans and their sacrifices.