Meetings to discuss Westbrook Street project in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — Avesta Housing will host a community meeting Nov. 8 to discuss plans to develop new housing at 586-600 Westbrook St.

The meeting will be held 6-7:30 p.m. in the community room in Brick Hill Heights, 80 Brickhill Ave.

Avesta and Quang Nguyen, owner of Le Variety, announced in August they want to jointly create a mixed-use building that could include apartments for 130-140 residents.

The proposed building will house the Le Variety store and the Neighborhood Resource Hub on the ground floor of the building, with mixed-income apartments on the floors above.

The City Council was scheduled to host a workshop on the Hub and the new affordable housing project on Oct. 30, but the meeting was canceled because of the wind and rain storm knocked out power to many homes and businesses. The workshop has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6, prior to the regular city council meeting.