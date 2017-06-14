McGinley, Keep score seats on Cumberland Town Council

CUMBERLAND — In Tuesday’s uncontested Town Council election, Bill Stiles and Tom Gruber received 800 and 799 votes, respectively, to maintain their seats on the panel.

In the town’s other uncontested election, Tyler McGinley of Frye Drive and Sarah Keep received 604 and 647 votes, respectively, to become the newest Cumberland representatives to the School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors.

Stiles said he enjoys the role and is running again. He has served most of the past 20 years on the council, and Gruber was elected to the panel in 2011.

McGinley and Keep replace Mike Perfetti and John Simpson, who both said in April that they would not seek re-election.

Elected last year to fill a board vacancy, Perfetti served two terms on the Town Council, from 2007-2013, and previously was on the town’s Recreation Committee. Simpson was appointed to fill a vacant term in 2013, and was elected to a full term the next year.