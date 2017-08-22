Massachusetts man indicted for Portland shooting

PORTLAND — A Massachusetts man accused of shooting a man on Preble Street in May was indicted Aug. 14. on a charge of attempted murder.

William R. Ficklin, 32,was also indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on charges of elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault charges carry potential 30-year prison terms. The remaining charges carry a maximum five-year prison term.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a determination that enough evidence exists to take a case to trial.

Prosecutors allege Ficklin, originally from Massachusetts, shot Russell Solak, 39, around 10 p.m. May 30 outside the Portland Public Market parking garage on Preble Street. Ficklin was arrested the next morning at the Marriott Residence Inn on Fore Street.