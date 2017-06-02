Massachusetts man arrested for Portland shooting

PORTLAND — A 32-year-old man considered a transient faces several charges after his arrest Friday in connection with a shooting in Bayside.

William R. Ficklin, who police Lt. Robert Martin said was originally from Massachusetts, is accused of shooting city resident Russell Solak, 39, around 10 p.m. May 30 outside the Portland Public Market parking garage on Preble Street.

Martin said Ficklin was arrested at 9:45 a.m. June 2 at the Marriott Residence Inn on Fore Street.

Ficklin was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Martin said.

Solak was taken to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, Martin said. Martin said anonymous tips from the public helped police track Ficklin and a female companion to the hotel.