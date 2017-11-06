Masked gunman robs South Portland convenience store

SOUTH PORTLAND — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Nov. 5.

According to a news release from Police Sgt. Christopher Todd, the man entered the Circle K convenience store at 690 Main St. at 10:18 p.m. wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants. His face was covered with a white mask, with eye holes cut out.

The man displayed a black, semi-automatic-style handgun to a clerk, Todd said, and demanded all of the cash in the drawer. The clerk did as he was told, and the robber fled with a small amount of cash.

According to police, the robber is white, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Police released a photograph of the masked suspect obtained from surveillance video. Anyone with information or who was in the area and saw the suspect is asked to call Detective Scott Corbett at 799-5511 ext. 7449.

South Portland police released this surveillance photo of a masked suspect who allegedly robbed the Circle K convenience store at 690 Main St.