Many Mid-Coast teams remain in playoffs

Morse’s Jenny Wilbraham runs toward a 16th-place individual finish at the Class B South regional girls’ cross country meet last weekend. Wilbraham helped the Shipbuilders qualify for the state meet.

While there have been some heartbreaking losses, most of the postseason action to date has produced positive results.

As October dwindles, nothing is going to get easier, but local squads are looking forward to the challenge.

Here’s a glimpse at what you might have missed and what’s still to come:

Cross country

Five of six local cross country teams qualified for the state meet at last weekend’s regional championships.

Mt. Ararat’s girls were second to Camden Hills in the Class A North regional. Brunswick came in fourth. The Eagles were led by Karli Leonard, who placed third in 19 minutes, 36.36 seconds. The Dragons’ top finisher was Isabella Pols (12th, 20:41.28).

In the Class A North boys’ meet, won by Hampden Academy, Mt. Ararat finished third and Brunswick was fourth. The Eagles produced the individual champion in Lisandro Berry-Gaviria (15:53.37). The Dragons were led by Cameron Ashby (14th, 17:32.85).

In the Class B South girls’ regional meet, won by Yarmouth, Morse placed sixth and qualified. The Shipbuilders were led by Sydney McCarren (ninth, 21:53.26).

Morse’s boys finished 11th (Lincoln Academy was first) and failed to make the cut. The Shipbuilders were paced by Ben Brewer (24th, 18:55.98).

The state championship meets are Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team was the last local squad standing, but its season ended at 9-6 with a 1-0 overtime loss at Cony in the quarterfinals last Wednesday.

Volleyball

Brunswick’s second-year varsity volleyball program made the playoffs for the first time last week, but the Dragons finished 6-9 after a straight set (13-25, 14-25, 17-25) setback in the Class A preliminary round last Thursday.

Boys’ soccer

On the pitch, Mt. Ararat’s boys earned the No. 4 seed in Class A North after a 7-4-3 regular season. The Eagles hosted No. 5 Mt. Blue (8-4-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. In the regular season meeting Oct. 10, the host Cougars prevailed, 3-1. If Mt. Ararat advanced, it would go to top-ranked Bangor (13-0-1) or host No. 8 Cony (4-6-4) in the semifinals this weekend.

Brunswick ended up 7-6-1 and seventh in Class A North and played at second-ranked Lewiston (10-2-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Blue Devils won both regular season meetings this fall, 3-0 and 2-1. If the Dragons sprung an upset, they’d visit third-ranked Edward Little (9-4-1) or No. 6 Camden Hills (8-3-3) in the semifinals this weekend.

In Class B South, Morse, despite a regular season-ending 5-0 home win over Oceanside, finished 2-11-1 and 13th in the region, but only 11 teams qualified for the playoffs.

Looking ahead, the regional finals are Wednesday of next week on the fields of the higher remaining seeds.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick took a 13-1 record and the No. 2 seed in Class A North into Tuesday’s home quarterfinal round playoff tilt versus seventh-ranked Lewiston (3-7-4). The Dragons won both regular season games, 2-0 on the road and 6-1 at home. If Brunswick advanced, it would host either third-ranked Bangor (10-3-1) or No. 6 Oxford Hills (8-6) in this weekend’s semifinal round.

Mt. Ararat finished 5-8-1 and 10th in Class A North, but only 10 teams made the playoffs.

In Class B South, Morse earned the No. 5 seed after finishing the regular season 9-3-2, capped by a 1-0 win at Oceanside. The Shipbuilders went to fourth-ranked York (8-5-1) in the quarterfinals. The teams didn’t play this year. If Morse advanced, it would go to top-ranked Yarmouth (14-0), the defending state champion, in the semifinals this weekend.

Looking ahead, the regional finals are Wednesday of next week on the fields of the higher remaining seeds.

Football

All three local football teams qualified for the postseason.

Morse finished 6-2 and fifth in Class C South after closing with a 35-16 loss at Leavitt. The Shipbuilders visit fourth-ranked Gardiner (3-5) in the quarterfinals Friday. Morse lost, 26-6, at the Tigers in the season opener.

In Class B South, Mt. Ararat wound up 3-5 and eighth after closing with a 40-0 home victory over Hampden Academy. The Eagles play at 8-0 Marshwood in the quarterfinal round Friday. The teams didn’t meet this year.

Defending state champion Brunswick finished 1-7 after a 34-26 setback at Brewer to wind up 1-7, but the Dragons earned the sixth and final playoff spot in Class B North. Brunswick goes to third-seeded Cony (5-3) in the quarterfinals Friday. The Rams won the regular season meeting, 26-14.