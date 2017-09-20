Man dies in crash on I-295 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH — Maine State Police said a man was killed Tuesday night in a two-car crash on Interstate 295.

The rear-end collision took place in the northbound lanes near Exit 10. Troopers said the man who died was operating a car that was struck from behind by a second vehicle.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. The other driver, a teenage girl, was not injured. Their names were not immediately released.

Northbound lanes were shutdown while the crash was investigated and one southbound lane also was closed. The crash took place about 7 p.m. and the lanes were reopened at 10 p.m.