Man charged with robbery, assault at South Portland hotel

SOUTH PORTLAND — Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least one person during a robbery Monday in a Main Street hotel room.

Michael Parker, 40, a transient formerly of South Portland, was charged with armed robbery, theft, two counts of assault, two counts of obstructing a report of crime or injury, two counts of criminal mischief, and violation of bail conditions.

The arrest was made after police were called to the Best Western Merry Manor Inn at 700 Main St. for a report of an armed robbery at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

In a press release, Lt. Thomas Simonds said a man who was known to the victims entered the hotel room and displayed a knife before assaulting one or both of the occupants. He then destroyed the victims’ phones before fleeing the hotel with some of their property.

According to Simonds, one of the victims chased Parker, and both were able to identity him.

After police sent out a broadcast with a description of the suspect and his car to other police agencies, Scarborough police spotted Parker near the Saco city line. Saco police located the car on U.S. Route 1 in Saco, and Saco and Old Orchard Beach officers stopped the car along Route 98, where Parker was arrested.

Parker