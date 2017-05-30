Maine Women's Summer Expo comes to Freeport

FREEPORT — Exhibitors will offer advice on everything from home decor to retirement savings to cross-fit training at the Maine Women’s Summer Expo from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The expo also includes a variety of demonstrations including yoga, salsa dancing and cooking, along with beauty tips, fashion, food sampling and wine tasting.

The day will also feature smaller sessions that will pair experts with topics relevant to women, such as raising sexually healthy children, holistic health remedies and more.

Attendees will also be able to shop among some of Maine’s best-known retailers, who’ll be selling everything from jewelry and clothing to bath, beauty and hair products.

In addition, Maine-made products, artwork and other services will be represented.

The event, sponsored by Maine Women Magazine and the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce, also includes the Maine Women’s Ride, which is being held in cooperation with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

The ride is intended to be a celebration of women and bicycling and offers a friendly, supportive atmosphere geared toward girls and women of all ages and abilities.

Routes of 10, 25, 50 or 62 miles will follow quiet roads, offering views of the coast and countryside. The ride also includes rest stops, healthy snacks and support vehicles. Upon returning, riders will be welcomed with free munchies and door prizes.

Riders will leave from Discovery Park at the L.L. Bean flagship store at staggered intervals beginning at 7:20 a.m. with the 62-mile ride and ending at 9:20 a.m. with the 10-mile route. Register in person after May 31.

Maine Women Magazine is published by Sun Media Group, which is also the parent company of The Forecaster.