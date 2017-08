The Maine Thunder 18-U Showcase softball team, featuring several local players, won the recent New England ASA qualifier in Providence, Rhode Island. Maine beat out 16 teams from throughout New England.

Front row, from left: Lauren Smith, Grace McGouldrick, Mackenzie Aleva, Ali Martel, Coutrney Brochu and Sarah Berube.

Back row: Coach Nick Caiazzo, Liberty Ladd, Lauren Talbot, Anya Chase, Jessica Brown, Bailey Dunfy, Coach Phil McGouldrick and Coach Scott Berube.