Maine Mayhem gear up for final mini-camp before preseason begins

The Maine Mayhem, Maine’s only full-contact women’s football team, will hold tryouts at the Portland Sports Complex, at 512 Warren Ave. in Portland, on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The team, a member of the Women’s Football Alliance, seeks female athletes aged 17 and up to show off their potential at the “mini-camp” and hopefully join the roster. No experience or equipment is necessary to try out, nor is there a fee to do so.

The Mayhem are coached by Bryant Oja. They’re online at https://www.mainemayhemfootball.com/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mayhemfootball2016/. They’re also on Twitter at @MaineMayhemFB.

For more information, email them at info@mainemayhemfootball.com

The Mayhem have been steadily improving in recent years, and have turned out numerous League All-Stars.

