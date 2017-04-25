Maine Juniors volleyball team wins title in Massachusetts

The Maine Juniors 16 national volleyball team recently won a tournament in Boston. Maine was seeded last in its bracket but beat several teams from around New England to win the title.

The teams consisted of Amelia Hardy (Scarborough), Isabelle Kolb (Gorham), Megan Connelly (Cape Elizabeth), Asia Mattress (Scarborough), Rose Riversmith (Falmouth), Kaitlyn Bennett (Yarmouth), Maddy Broda (Deering), Grace Boisvert (Biddeford) and Lily Adams (Greely) and was coached by Bryan Connelly and Lee Burkhardt.

Not pictured: Maiya Carlson (Gorham).