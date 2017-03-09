Maine Jewish Film Festival marks 20 years

PORTLAND — The Maine Jewish Film Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary March 18-25 with screenings and events throughout the state.

“Our mission is to present films that enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse community about the global Jewish experience,” festival Executive Director Barbara Merson said in a press release.

The festival offers more than 30 films, including a documentary about Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock in the “Star Trek” TV series and movies; “An American Tale,” the animated musical story of a Russian mouse emigrating to America; and “Freedom Runners,” the story of a teacher in Tel Aviv who starts a running club for young African asylum-seekers.

Portland venues include the Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square; CTN Studio, 516 Congress St.; Luther Bonney Hall at the University of Southern Maine, 85 Bedford St., and Nickelodeon Cinema, 1 Temple St.

Nickelodeon will host the festival opening gala Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m., with a viewing of “The Women’s Balcony” at 7 p.m.

Additional venues are Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville; Brunswick’s Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., and Olin Arts Center at Bates College in Lewiston.

For more information and tickets, visit mjff.org.